Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders expediting Ramazan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, digital monitoring of the "Ramazan Nigheban Relief Package" is ongoing.

The distribution process to 2.832 million families under the "Ramazan Nigheban Relief Package" has been completed and its digital monitoring has also been undertaken.

Assessing the Ramzan Nigheban Package report which was submitted to the CM on Saturday, she directed to expedite the distribution process to the needy families, adding that transparency should be maintained in the distribution process of "Ramazan Nigheban Package" under any circumstance.

On the direction of CM, the campaign against price hike has been accelerated across the province.

It has been informed in the report issued by the Industries department that Price Control Magistrates launched 1271 crackdowns against the profiteers. Random checking has been undertaken at 773,000 sites in15 days and 23,000 profiteers have been apprehended. A fine exceeding Rs62.2 million has been imposed on profiteers while 1,682 FIRs have been registered and 4,858 people have been arrested.

The CM said, “we cannot let the poor people remain at the mercy of profiteers” adding that the recent trend in the reduction of prices is satisfactory and she would not allow hoarding at any cost.