Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Orders Expediting Ramazan Package
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM
On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, digital monitoring of the "Ramazan Nigheban Relief Package" is ongoing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, digital monitoring of the "Ramazan Nigheban Relief Package" is ongoing.
The distribution process to 2.832 million families under the "Ramazan Nigheban Relief Package" has been completed and its digital monitoring has also been undertaken.
Assessing the Ramzan Nigheban Package report which was submitted to the CM on Saturday, she directed to expedite the distribution process to the needy families, adding that transparency should be maintained in the distribution process of "Ramazan Nigheban Package" under any circumstance.
On the direction of CM, the campaign against price hike has been accelerated across the province.
It has been informed in the report issued by the Industries department that Price Control Magistrates launched 1271 crackdowns against the profiteers. Random checking has been undertaken at 773,000 sites in15 days and 23,000 profiteers have been apprehended. A fine exceeding Rs62.2 million has been imposed on profiteers while 1,682 FIRs have been registered and 4,858 people have been arrested.
The CM said, “we cannot let the poor people remain at the mercy of profiteers” adding that the recent trend in the reduction of prices is satisfactory and she would not allow hoarding at any cost.
Recent Stories
DG RDA directs WASA authorities to speed up revenue recovery campaign
Green Pakistan drive underway in Sargodha
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to marty ..
Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah visits Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital
LESCO collects over Rs 8.27m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours
Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore : DC
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours
Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG RDA directs WASA authorities to speed up revenue recovery campaign2 minutes ago
-
Green Pakistan drive underway in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemns terror attack, pays tribute to martyrs9 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers advocate for transgender rights9 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah visits Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.27m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore : DC9 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations9 minutes ago
-
Former caretaker PM Kakar submits nomination papers for senate seat9 minutes ago
-
Five members thieves gang busted, recover goods worth Rs 2.2m1 hour ago