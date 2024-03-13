Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Seeks Plan To Uplift Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a comprehensive "Punjab Tourism Plan" in seven days and ordered to undertake mapping of tourists sites across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a comprehensive "Punjab Tourism Plan" in seven days and ordered to undertake mapping of tourists sites across the province.

The CM chaired a meeting in which Secretary Tourism gave a briefing about tourism and religious tourism here on Wednesday. Maryam Nawaz directed to undertake mapping of sites available for religious tourism.

It was agreed on the proposal to celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Punjab and CM Maryam Nawaz granted an approval in this regard.

Maryam Nawaz underscored that the task to make Punjab a tourism hub would be accomplished. She directed to formulate a short-term and a long-term strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province. The Sikh community and the followers of other religions coming to Punjab would be provided a tourist package.

Maryam Nawaz directed to undertake a comprehensive planning so as to provide international level facilities to the each and every tourist visiting Punjab, adding that provision of complete security to every tourist is the first and foremost responsibility of the government.

The CM directed to identify holy places for the Sikh pilgrims along with formulating a complete development plan.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora conveyed to the CM about goodwill messages sent by the Sikh community across the globe on her assuming the office of the Chief Minister. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervaiz Rasheed, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Home, MD TDCP, DG Archaeology, GM Operations and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

