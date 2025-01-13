- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Announces Free 3 Marla Plot Scheme For Deserving People
Published January 13, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of a free 3 Marla plot scheme for deserving individuals, aimed at providing affordable housing to those in need.
The announcement was made during her visit to the Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi Scheme in Kala Shah Kaku, here on Monday, where she also conducted a detailed inspection of the project.
The CM handed over allotment letters and keys to 100 families, expressing her satisfaction with the quality and facilities provided in the scheme. The Zahra Homes project, located in Mouza Nehra Pur on Kala Khatai Road, Lahore, features 100 houses, each spanning 400 square feet, including two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a courtyard.
Zahra Homes are designed with advanced technology, incorporating earthquake-proof structures, energy-efficient systems, and environmental sustainability measures using EPS Smart Panel Technology. Each home is powered by a 5 kW solar system, and the community is equipped with essential facilities such as an RO plant for clean water, a school, playground, mosque, and dispensary.
The Maskan-e-Ravi Housing Scheme is a collaborative effort between the Punjab Government’s RUDA (Ravi Urban Development Authority) and EPS Solutions Pakistan. During the ceremony, a documentary highlighting the services and contributions of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also presented. Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin also addressed the gathering.
