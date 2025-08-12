- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces launch of electric buses in remote districts
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Announces Launch Of Electric Buses In Remote Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of modern electric buses in remote districts of Punjab, offering comfortable travel at an affordable fare of only Rs 20
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of modern electric buses in remote districts of Punjab, offering comfortable travel at an affordable fare of only Rs 20.
In a message on social networking platform ‘X’, the CM shared that a fleet of 100 air-conditioned, Wi-Fi-enabled electric buses is being shipped from Yantai, China and will depart for Pakistan tonight. Equipped with a fully automated ticketing system, these eco-friendly buses are designed to provide safe, peaceful, and comfortable travel facilities.
The service will be introduced on a priority basis in districts long deprived of reliable public transport, including Mianwali, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Pakpattan, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The buses will also be accessible for persons with special needs.
“The Punjab government is committed to providing modern, affordable, and environmentally friendly transport to every citizen, especially in underserved areas," the CM said.
Recent Stories
Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1
Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari
PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition
PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah
UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires
Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue
Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity
PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way
AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..
“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..
NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide ..
Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 13 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari3 minutes ago
-
PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition3 minutes ago
-
PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah3 minutes ago
-
Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue11 minutes ago
-
PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way11 minutes ago
-
“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commenced11 minutes ago
-
NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide rollout19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership11 minutes ago
-
Court upholds life imprisonment of rapists2 seconds ago
-
Youth are asset of nation: Murad Ali Shah3 seconds ago
-
NDMA warns of likely widespread flood risk amid intensifying Monsoon rains5 seconds ago