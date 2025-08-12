Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Announces Launch Of Electric Buses In Remote Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of modern electric buses in remote districts of Punjab, offering comfortable travel at an affordable fare of only Rs 20

In a message on social networking platform ‘X’, the CM shared that a fleet of 100 air-conditioned, Wi-Fi-enabled electric buses is being shipped from Yantai, China and will depart for Pakistan tonight. Equipped with a fully automated ticketing system, these eco-friendly buses are designed to provide safe, peaceful, and comfortable travel facilities.

The service will be introduced on a priority basis in districts long deprived of reliable public transport, including Mianwali, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Pakpattan, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The buses will also be accessible for persons with special needs.

“The Punjab government is committed to providing modern, affordable, and environmentally friendly transport to every citizen, especially in underserved areas," the CM said.

