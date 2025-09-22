Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance for deceased PDMA Officer

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced Rs 10 million financial assistance for PDMA officer Abdul Rehman, who passed away while on duty. She paid tribute to his tireless efforts in disaster relief operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced Rs 10 million financial assistance for PDMA officer Abdul Rehman, who passed away while on duty. She paid tribute to his tireless efforts in disaster relief operations.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Sindhu attended the funeral prayers of the late officer. Abdul Rehman, District Incharge PDMA Multan, had been working round the clock in ongoing flood relief activities when he suffered a fatal heart attack at the PDMA warehouse.