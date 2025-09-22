- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance for deceased PDMA Of ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Announces Rs 10m Financial Assistance For Deceased PDMA Officer
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced Rs 10 million financial assistance for PDMA officer Abdul Rehman, who passed away while on duty. She paid tribute to his tireless efforts in disaster relief operations
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced Rs 10 million financial assistance for PDMA officer Abdul Rehman, who passed away while on duty. She paid tribute to his tireless efforts in disaster relief operations.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Sindhu attended the funeral prayers of the late officer. Abdul Rehman, District Incharge PDMA Multan, had been working round the clock in ongoing flood relief activities when he suffered a fatal heart attack at the PDMA warehouse.
Recent Stories
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab You ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance ..
Culture being collective memory of nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mand ..
Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2026 with High-Powered Technica ..
Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for Islamabad
Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute
Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups
Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as ‘shameful, moral cowardice’
In-laws torture woman, case registered
Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance for deceased PDMA Of ..12 seconds ago
-
Culture being collective memory of nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel13 seconds ago
-
Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2026 with High-Powered Technical Group15 seconds ago
-
Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute18 seconds ago
-
Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case2 hours ago
-
In-laws torture woman, case registered2 hours ago
-
Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi2 hours ago
-
Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model2 hours ago
-
Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards2 hours ago
-
Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly2 hours ago
-
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement2 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal2 hours ago