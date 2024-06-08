- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Approves Punjab’s First-ever Livestock Card & Farmers’ Guidance App
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Punjab Livestock Card project which will grant Rs250,000 interest-free loans for animal feed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Punjab Livestock Card project which will grant Rs250,000 interest-free loans for animal feed.
The CM presided over a meeting here on Saturday relating to livestock in which important projects were granted approval. The chief minister directed to simplify the stages to acquire loans for the livestock farmers along with formulating a scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab. The CM said, "We want to put livestock farmers of Punjab on the path to economic independence.”
The participants were apprised during the meeting that prospects to provide loans on soft instalments to males and females for dairy farming in the rural areas of South Punjab will be reviewed. Over 40,000 farmers will be granted loans through the Punjab Livestock Card.
Over 400,000 animals will be available for meat export through the Punjab Livestock Card scheme. The farmers will be provided with facilities to undertake free tagging of animals, free insemination services along with wanda (feed) and silage quality testing facilities.
The farmers will be provided with a soft loan worth rupees 270,000 through the Livestock Card for wanda, silage and mineral mixture facilities in Punjab. The farmers can pay their loan in 90 days through the Punjab Livestock Card. The livestock care will be facilitated through ‘Animal Identity Traceability System’ in Punjab.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Livestock and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
