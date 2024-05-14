Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assures full support to national hockey team

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs 30 million for winning a silver medal in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs 30 million for winning a silver medal in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

Instead of her seat in the ceremony, the Chief Minister sat among the players and congratulated them individually by appreciating their winning spirit.

The CM said, “Hockey is not only our national sport but also a national pride.” She added that at success after 13 years, hockey players will be supported and patronised at every level. She highlighted that during the era of so-called sportsman, sports facilities were closed. Instead of bringing a revolution in sports, they destroyed everything, she added.

The chief minister said the hockey team has made the nation proud, they will be given full support. Competitions will be held for the promotion of hockey at every level in Punjab. She added, “I congratulate the hockey team on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and myself. It is a very proud moment for us that you have raised the national honor in the field of hockey.”

She said, “Seeing young players from all over the country, I can say that more success will be achieved in future with attention and support.

” She added a young sports minister has been appointed in Punjab who has taken great steps in a short period of time. Hockey players will be supported at every level. Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar has been entrusted with the task of rehabilitating sports and sports will be brought to every street and neighborhood of Punjab, she said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said with financial support for the development of hockey, academies will improve. International experts will also be provided for training. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also play his role for the development of hockey, she added.

Hockey team should cooperate with us for the revival of sports, she said and added, “Stay in touch, we will support our team in every way. Our hockey team will achieve more success in future.”

The players of the national hockey team assured the CM of their maximum effort to earn more laurels for the country.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Information Secretary Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Sports Secretary Muzaffar Sial and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.