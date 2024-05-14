- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assures full support to national hockey team
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Assures Full Support To National Hockey Team
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs 30 million for winning a silver medal in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs 30 million for winning a silver medal in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.
Instead of her seat in the ceremony, the Chief Minister sat among the players and congratulated them individually by appreciating their winning spirit.
The CM said, “Hockey is not only our national sport but also a national pride.” She added that at success after 13 years, hockey players will be supported and patronised at every level. She highlighted that during the era of so-called sportsman, sports facilities were closed. Instead of bringing a revolution in sports, they destroyed everything, she added.
The chief minister said the hockey team has made the nation proud, they will be given full support. Competitions will be held for the promotion of hockey at every level in Punjab. She added, “I congratulate the hockey team on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and myself. It is a very proud moment for us that you have raised the national honor in the field of hockey.”
She said, “Seeing young players from all over the country, I can say that more success will be achieved in future with attention and support.
” She added a young sports minister has been appointed in Punjab who has taken great steps in a short period of time. Hockey players will be supported at every level. Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar has been entrusted with the task of rehabilitating sports and sports will be brought to every street and neighborhood of Punjab, she said.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said with financial support for the development of hockey, academies will improve. International experts will also be provided for training. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also play his role for the development of hockey, she added.
Hockey team should cooperate with us for the revival of sports, she said and added, “Stay in touch, we will support our team in every way. Our hockey team will achieve more success in future.”
The players of the national hockey team assured the CM of their maximum effort to earn more laurels for the country.
Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Information Secretary Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Sports Secretary Muzaffar Sial and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases4 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar9 minutes ago
-
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe9 minutes ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries15 minutes ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP15 minutes ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen15 minutes ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference7 minutes ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers26 minutes ago
-
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui7 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed ..26 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder26 minutes ago