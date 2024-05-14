Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Assures Full Support To National Hockey Team

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assures full support to national hockey team

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs 30 million for winning a silver medal in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the national hockey team to the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday and gave them a check of Rs 30 million for winning a silver medal in Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

Instead of her seat in the ceremony, the Chief Minister sat among the players and congratulated them individually by appreciating their winning spirit.

The CM said, “Hockey is not only our national sport but also a national pride.” She added that at success after 13 years, hockey players will be supported and patronised at every level. She highlighted that during the era of so-called sportsman, sports facilities were closed. Instead of bringing a revolution in sports, they destroyed everything, she added.

The chief minister said the hockey team has made the nation proud, they will be given full support. Competitions will be held for the promotion of hockey at every level in Punjab. She added, “I congratulate the hockey team on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and myself. It is a very proud moment for us that you have raised the national honor in the field of hockey.”

She said, “Seeing young players from all over the country, I can say that more success will be achieved in future with attention and support.

” She added a young sports minister has been appointed in Punjab who has taken great steps in a short period of time. Hockey players will be supported at every level. Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar has been entrusted with the task of rehabilitating sports and sports will be brought to every street and neighborhood of Punjab, she said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said with financial support for the development of hockey, academies will improve. International experts will also be provided for training. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also play his role for the development of hockey, she added.

Hockey team should cooperate with us for the revival of sports, she said and added, “Stay in touch, we will support our team in every way. Our hockey team will achieve more success in future.”

The players of the national hockey team assured the CM of their maximum effort to earn more laurels for the country.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Information Secretary Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Sports Secretary Muzaffar Sial and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hockey Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Information Minister Punjab Young Silver All From Million

Recent Stories

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

4 minutes ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

4 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

9 minutes ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

9 minutes ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

15 minutes ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

15 minutes ago
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

15 minutes ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

15 minutes ago
 RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents ..

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

7 minutes ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

26 minutes ago
 Finance minister meets PBC delegation

Finance minister meets PBC delegation

7 minutes ago
 Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sect ..

Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan