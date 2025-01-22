Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Punjab development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 79-member delegation of Pakistan Air War Course, led by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib at CM’s office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 79-member delegation of Pakistan Air War Course, led by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib at CM’s office on Wednesday.

The CM said that it is a matter of pride to meet the protectors and guardians of the skies of Pakistani land, adding that Pakistan Air Force has accomplished valuable achievements in guarding the skies of Pakistani land. “I have immense respect for Pakistan Air Force, I look at it with love and respect,” she remarked.

The CM stated that every flight of the Air Force takes off with hope, adding that the Pakistan Air Force has earned a place of respect in the hearts of Pakistanis by rising to challenges and fulfilling every call of duty. The importance of the Air Force is evident from its pivotal role in recent conflicts in Ukraine, Iran, Israel, and other regions.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that forces can achieve a higher position with training and discipline, adding that a series of good news has started in Pakistan, and it will continue. Joy is shared over every success of the nation, she said. She stated, “Pakistan is a land of golden opportunities, and we will continue to improve it.” She added, “Inflation has dropped from 38 percent to 4 percent, while foreign exchange reserves and the stock market are rising. She said Chinese investors are ready to invest in Pakistan. She said in January, Pakistan's largest scholarship program was launched. 30,000 students were given checks. Political instability has caused a lot of damage to Pakistan.

She said with a sense of pride and gratitude, People from all over Pakistan are coming to Punjab for better business opportunities. She said every sector and scheme of Punjab is government’s priority. Free market economy is a priority but rates will not be allowed to increase for the poor. Punjab government is working on agricultural mechanization, the conditions of farmers will improve, she added.

She told “We have presented the first comprehensive policy and plan to eliminate smog and environmental pollution. We have launched the waste management and sanitation system in 38 districts across the province. Machinery worth Rs 30 billion is being provided for sanitation and waste management across Punjab. A new industry has started with the creation of a new waste management system. “We are bringing Punjab on the path of industrialization” she added.

The visiting Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib and course participants appreciated the projects of Chief Minister for the development of Punjab.

Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib remarked, “I am pleased to see the numerous development projects underway in Punjab. It has been a delightful experience meeting the dynamic and proactive Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team.” He added, “Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the Punjab government appears dedicated to the prosperity of the common man. I extend my gratitude to Madam Chief Minister and her team for their warm hospitality and gracious welcome in Punjab.”

The chief minister also responded to questions from the course participants.