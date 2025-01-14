Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 22nd cabinet meeting, approves several landmark initiatives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the 22nd provincial cabinet meeting which discussed a record 91 agenda points, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the 22nd provincial cabinet meeting which discussed a record 91 agenda points, here on Tuesday.

The provincial cabinet approved the first Punjab Hindu Marriage Act, Registration Rules 2024.

The CM directed to undertake emergency measures in order to increase cotton production and address the decline in sugarcane production due to climate change.

The meeting decided to start a registration campaign for all vehicles across Punjab and limit the speed of motorcycles in Punjab to 60 km per hour. The cabinet approved an amendment for the inspection and certification of motorcycles after 12 months.

The first of its kind “Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance” scheme was approved in Punjab. CM Punjab Asaan Business Card was approved. The CM announced to provide free land for the Assan Karobar Scheme. The meeting decided to provide interest-free loans up to Rs. 30 million for Assan Karobar. The CM Punjab also set a target of 100,000 business startups in Punjab. She also directed to provide business plans for startups. She directed to establish charging stations for e-vehicles across Punjab. She sought a comprehensive electric vehicles policy.

The cabinet rejected the decision to change the name of Gaddafi Stadium. The CM and the provincial cabinet congratulated Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on the successful launching of Honhaar Scholarship Scheme. She said, “The response of students to the Honhaar Scholarship is excellent and commendable. I want to give a laptop to every student who achieves merit.” She directed to undertake immediate steps to increase the number of laptops from 40,000 along with providing Honhaar scholarships to second-year and third-year students as well.

The meeting approved increasing the number of Kisan cards from 500,000 to 750,000. It also approved to increase the cash limit of Kisan cards to 30 percent. Farmers set a record of purchasing Rs 46 billion from Kisan cards. During the meeting, it was informed that the supply of 9,000 green tractors to farmers across Punjab has been completed.

The cabinet approved the ‘Punjab Chief Minister Special Initiative for Dialysis Program’, while funds for dialysis were increased from Rs 700,000 to Rs 1,000,000. Approval was given to establish a special court to decide property-related matters for overseas Pakistanis. She directed to take stern action against the issuance of fake NOC to a foreign exploring company in Pindigheb. The CM directed to take action against those who issued fake NOCs in 2019. On her directions, financial assistance was approved on the request of a citizen of Barkhan area of Balochistan. Admission policy of public private sector medical dental colleges for the session 2024-25 was approved. In the meeting, it was decided to allocate 30 seats for Islamabad as per the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Supplementary grant approved for organizing CPA Asia and South East Asia Regional Conference in Punjab. Approval was given to increase the seed money of Journalist Support Fund along with increasing the amount allocated for financial assistance to the needy journalists. Approval was given to Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Act 2024.

The cabinet approved shifting of property tax, valuation system from rental value to capital value. Approval was given to recruitment of 340 posts of technical cadre in Special Education department. Approval was given to recruitment in Forest Services academy Ghora Gali and Punjab Forest School Bahawalpur. Approval was given to recruitment of school teaching interns for government schools. Approval was given to delegate powers to Local Government Department for building plan, land use convergence and private societies in Sheikhupur, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

The meeting approved the nomination of 3 MPAs as members of the PPRA board of Management. The appointment of 2 ‘Assessors’ in the LDA Tribunal was approved. The powers of the Chief Inspector of Stamps of the Board of Revenue were approved to be delegated to the Prosecution Institute. The cabinet approved amendments and formulation of a policy for the disposal of state land, amendments to the Stamp Act 1899 and the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation. The meeting approved amendments to the Notaries Ordinance 1961. The meeting repealed Punjab Forensic Science Agency Act 2007 and approved Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act 2024. Approval of Provincial Assembly MPAs for the Punjab Power Development Board was granted. The meeting approved the abolition of the Punjab Open Panchayat Authority, and granted approval to amend Punjab Local Government Act 2022, Punjab Forest Depot Rules 2023 and Punjab Forest Transit Rules 2023. Notification of Social Welfare Officer under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 was approved.

Incentive System for officers and officials of the Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and whistle blowers was approved. Amendments to the Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax Rules 1998, draft of the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2024, Amendment to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and framing of rules under the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014 were approved.

The meeting approved the formation of the Board of Examiners under the Coal Mines Regulations 1926. Approval for the appointment of members of the Provincial Assembly in the Infrastructure Development Authority was granted. Approval of the inclusion of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry scheme in the Annual Development Program was accorded. Approval of the Supplementary Grant to PHA Lahore for Operation and Maintenance for the current financial year was given. Approval of the Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority Act 2024 was granted. Approval of the establishment of Punjab Science Enclave, reimbursement of the cost of feasibility study of Taunsa Hydropower Project Punjab and establishment of a Cash Management Fund for investment of surplus funds of the Punjab government was granted. Approval to make amendments to the Punjab Delegation of Financial Power Rules 2016 was granted. Approval of the extension of the contract of employees of the Sustainable Land Management Program and fixing of compensation was granted. Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Trunk/Outfall Sewer Lai Nala project name change was approved. Inclusion of Feasibility Study and Detailed Design Scheme for providing water from Dadocha Dam to Rawalpindi in Annual Development Program was approved. Change of name of Feasibility Study project for shifting government offices out of densely populated areas of Sialkot city was approved. Approval to establish personal ledger account of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad was approved.

The meeting approved the position of land for bus depot for new electric buses in Multan. Health insurance of members of the Judicial fraternity was approved. Recruitment of BS-16 posts on ad-hoc basis in Syed Muhammad Hussain General Cum TB Hospital Samli Murree was approved. Remuneration of Board of Members of Punjab Agriculture food and Drug Authority was approved. Supplementary grant of additional funds for annual dietary charges under Jails and Convict Settlement was approved. Amendment to Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy 2012 was approved. Request for additional funds for emergent flood works during the 2024 floods was approved. Increase in honorarium of teachers of Literacy and Non-Formal Education Schools was approved. The meeting approved Draft legislation of Arbitration Act. Purchase of new vehicles and field formation of Directorate General Social Welfare was approved. The cabinet approved the contract of employees of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal. Punjab Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Act 1974 was approved. Under the Fixation of Position Fee, inclusion of lion and tiger in the Second schedule was also approved. Amendment to the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess Act 2015 was approved. The meeting approved the inclusion of a scheme for the establishment of Punjab Revenue Authority Headquarters in the Annual Development Program. The extension of contract of 4 employees of the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority was approved. The annual reports of Punjab Examination Commission for 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22 were granted approval. Increase in the cost of the scheme for the construction of a sports complex in Tehsil Daska, Sialkot in the Annual Development Program was approved. The construction of an underpass at GPO Chowk Mall Road, Rawalpindi was granted approval. The meeting approved the construction and renovation of double-decker bus terminals in different cities of Punjab. Approval was given for the payment of funds for closed schemes and new schemes in the Annual Development Program. Approval was given for the allotment and auction of plots in the Agriculture Produce Markets of Punjab under the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act 2018 along with granting approval for the transfer of land to the District Public School and College Gojra Tehsil. Approval was given for the payment of medical expenses of Dr. Rashid Naveed, Assistant Professor of Government Graduate College Toba Tek Singh along with the request for proving financial assistance for the treatment of the son of Sanitary Supervisor Rashid Mahmood. Approval was granted for the ratification of the decisions taken in the 20th and 21st meetings of the provincial cabinet. Approval was given for the ratification of the decisions taken in the 10th, 11th and 12th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization. Approval was given to ratify the decisions taken in the 17th, 18th and 19th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order.