Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condoles Death Of PML-N’s District President Raja Waqar
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 10:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of PML-N Islamabad District President Raja Waqar Mumtaz.
In her condolence message, the chief minister shared condolences with all the family members of Raja Waqar Mumtaz and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and grant patience to the bereaved family.
