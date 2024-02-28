Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condoles Loss Of Lives
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a traffic accident near Khanpur.
In her message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased.
