Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condoles Loss Of Lives

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a traffic accident near Khanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a traffic accident near Khanpur.

In her message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased.

Related Topics

Accident Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Traffic Khanpur

Recent Stories

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

5 minutes ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Health for provision of medical faciliti ..

Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Kara ..

PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings

17 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz S ..

Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif

10 minutes ago
 Independent assembly members joined PML-N uncondit ..

Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz

10 minutes ago
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bi ..

Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah

10 minutes ago
 SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of ..

SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services

10 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved s ..

ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved seats

8 minutes ago
 CM Maryam unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul pl ..

CM Maryam unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan for Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of police torture of boy

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks re ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report from commissioner Multan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan