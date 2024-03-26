Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condemns Suicide Attack In Shangla
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Shangla and expressed her deep sorrow over the death of Chinese residents.
In her message, the chief minister said the attack on the brothers from China is very painful. “We are with the Chinese nation in this hour of sorrow,” she added.
