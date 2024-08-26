Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack in Qalat

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has condemned a terrorist attack in Qalat, and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of levies, police and innocent civilians in fighting the menace of terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has condemned a terrorist attack in Qalat, and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of levies, police and innocent civilians in fighting the menace of terrorism.

The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.