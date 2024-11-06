Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates Donald Trump

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Donald Trump over winning the US presidential election

In her message, she congratulated the American nation on Donald Trump's election as president of the USA and expressed hope for further improvement in Pakistan-US relations.