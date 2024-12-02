Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates UAE on its 53rd national day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 53rd National Day.

In her message issued here on Monday, the CM highlighted the enduring ties between Pakistan and the UAE, built over decades of cooperation and mutual respect.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the UAE for being a remarkable example of innovation and progress on the global stage while preserving its ancient traditions. She acknowledged the invaluable contribution of Pakistan's workforce to the UAE's development and emphasized the strong cultural and economic bond between the two nations.

"The UAE stands as a beacon of progress for the world and holds a pivotal position in the Muslim world. Pakistan cherishes its diplomatic and economic support, which has been unwavering in times of need," she said.

The CM also noted that the UAE has always stood by Pakistan during testing times and expressed gratitude for the solidarity shared by the two nations. Referring to the UAE as a "second home" for Pakistanis, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the deep connection between the people of both countries, stating, "Our hearts beat as one." She prayed for the UAE’s continued prosperity and stability and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening this vital relationship.