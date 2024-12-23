Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the ODI series against South Africa.

"The brilliant victory in the ODI series against South Africa is a moment of joy and pride for the entire nation” she added.

The CM said that determination, hard work and unity shown by the Team Green is commendable. She expressed hope that the national cricket team will continue its winning streak.