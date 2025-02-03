Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four levies personnel, while condemning a terrorist attack on a levies vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan

The chief minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, expressed her sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.