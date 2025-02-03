Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condemns Terrorist Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four levies personnel, while condemning a terrorist attack on a levies vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four levies personnel, while condemning a terrorist attack on a levies vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan.
The chief minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs, expressed her sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities
SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance
Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience
RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh
Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites2 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance2 minutes ago
-
RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh1 minute ago
-
Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web portal1 minute ago
-
CS GB visits Shahi Polo Ground, orders Improvement of cleanliness and facilities1 minute ago
-
DPO Dera conducts surprise visit to Police Station1 minute ago
-
New IGP KP calls on Provincial Assembly’s Speaker2 minutes ago
-
BITT's Award distribution ceremony to be held on February 21, in Islamabad1 minute ago