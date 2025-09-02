Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif death of Sadiq Sanjrani’s father

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asif Sanjrani, father of former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.