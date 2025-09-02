Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Death Of Sadiq Sanjrani’s Father

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asif Sanjrani, father of former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asif Sanjrani, father of former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

