Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Expresses Grief Over Death Of PDMA Officer
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of PDMA officer Abdul Rehman, who passed away in the line of duty due to a cardiac arrest.
The chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the officer’s dedication and service. She prayed for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the irreparable loss.
