Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extends Ramadan greetings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended Ramadan greetings to the people, emphasizing the significance of the blessed hours of Ramadan as a blessing from Allah Almighty.

In her message, she urged everyone to remember the deprived and needy during this holy month and encouraged the affluent to share their blessings with the less fortunate for the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also highlighted the importance of remembering oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters during Ramadan. She emphasized that fasting is not only a form of worship but also a means of training in moral discipline.

Under the "Nighaban Ramadan Package," food items are being provided to 32.5 million beneficiaries at their doorsteps, she added.