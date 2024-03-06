Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Felicitates Saraiki Community On Saraiki Culture Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan is a fragrant bouquet of cultural diversity and Saraiki culture is a beautiful flower of this bouquet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan is a fragrant bouquet of cultural diversity and Saraiki culture is a beautiful flower of this bouquet.

In her message on Saraiki Culture Day, the chief minister extended congratulations to the Saraiki community, saying that sweetness of Saraiki language is Pakistan’s valuable asset.

“Saraiki Ajarak is my favorite, it is a metaphor of love” she said.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Saraiki land gave birth to eminent personalities of Pakistan, adding that Punjab is a guardian of Pakistan's culture and ancient traditions. love, unity and sincerity are reflected in Saraiki culture and civilization, she added.

The CM highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has led South Punjab to the path of development and prosperity. “Many joys are still waiting,” she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars toni ..

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight

5 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer ..

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes

13 minutes ago
 Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

13 minutes ago
 PM directs payment of compensation for damaged hou ..

PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11

7 minutes ago
 SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry ..

SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector

7 minutes ago
 23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized

7 minutes ago
NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

14 minutes ago
 Development, welfare of city being made: DC

Development, welfare of city being made: DC

14 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters

7 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local governme ..

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

38 minutes ago
 Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

38 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan