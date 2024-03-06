Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan is a fragrant bouquet of cultural diversity and Saraiki culture is a beautiful flower of this bouquet
In her message on Saraiki Culture Day, the chief minister extended congratulations to the Saraiki community, saying that sweetness of Saraiki language is Pakistan's valuable asset.
In her message on Saraiki Culture Day, the chief minister extended congratulations to the Saraiki community, saying that sweetness of Saraiki language is Pakistan’s valuable asset.
“Saraiki Ajarak is my favorite, it is a metaphor of love” she said.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Saraiki land gave birth to eminent personalities of Pakistan, adding that Punjab is a guardian of Pakistan's culture and ancient traditions. love, unity and sincerity are reflected in Saraiki culture and civilization, she added.
The CM highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has led South Punjab to the path of development and prosperity. “Many joys are still waiting,” she added.
