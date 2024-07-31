Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Felicitates Police On Successful Operation In Kacha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Punjab Police on carrying out a successful operation against the dacoits in the Kacha area.

The CM paid tribute to Inspector Muhammad Rizwan on embracing martyrdom during

carrying out the operation due to heart attack.

The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

She directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured constable.

She said, “It is the first and foremost duty of the Punjab government to protect life and property

of people and we will fulfill it under any circumstance.’’

