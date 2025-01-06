Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of 4 precious human lives including children due to collision between a passenger bus and a van near Bahawalnagar Adda Gajiani

In her message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

