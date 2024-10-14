Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Greets Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the arrival of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to Pakistan.

In her statement, the CM said, “We heartily welcome Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang from the core of heart on behalf of the Punjab government and its people. The visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to Pakistan is deemed as the beginning of a new chapter of mutual friendship."

The CM said the relations between China and Pakistan are the guarantors of world peace, prosperity and development of the region. The credit for the warmth and cordial relations between Pakistan and China goes to the PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is playing a vigorous role in strengthening and stabilizing Pakistan-China relations, she mentioned.

The launching of CPEC during the regime of PML-N gives an undeniable proof of Pakistan-China friendship, she noted.

The chief minister added with the arrival of the Chinese Prime Minister, the CPEC projects will accelerate and thousands of employment opportunities will be generated. The mutual friendship between Pakistan and China is built on a solid foundation of trust and respect. Pakistan and China's mutual cooperation in every hour of distress and difficulty has become a part of history. Pakistan and China are moving together towards a prosperous and peaceful future. Pakistan-China friendship is getting further stronger with each passing day. The Belt and Road Initiative profoundly expresses China's commitment to global prosperity. People across the globe are benefiting from the fruits of China's economic development, she added.

