Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Greets Christian Community On Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed a message of happiness and love to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed a message of happiness and love to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of Christmas.

In her message, the CM extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community and said that she equally shares their rejoice in Christmas festivities.

CM Maryam Nawaz remarked that the Christian community in Pakistan has made commendable contributions in the fields of education, health, and development. "I deeply appreciate their sacrifices and hard work, and I pay rich tribute to their invaluable services” she said.

She underscored her government’s dedication to protecting the rights and welfare of minorities, stating that the Punjab government is taking significant steps to safeguard minority rights and enhance their well-being.

It is a matter of great pride that Punjab has become a hub of interfaith harmony in Pakistan, she added. Ensuring the welfare of minorities and a better quality of life for them remains a top priority of the Punjab government, she mentioned.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government will soon launch the ‘Minority Card,’ which will provide financial assistance to deserving members of minority communities through NADRA. "In line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, we aim to establish a Pakistan where every religion and community enjoys equal rights and protection” she said.

The CM emphasized that love, tolerance, brotherhood, and religious harmony are the true strengths of the nation, reaffirming her commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity for all communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Christmas Hub Christian All Government Top Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to ..

Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans: UN

57 seconds ago
 NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun

NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun

59 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets C ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christma ..

1 minute ago
 Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing heal ..

Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues

43 seconds ago
 Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC

Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC

45 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equ ..

46 seconds ago
Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity wi ..

Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community

48 seconds ago
 Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy s ..

Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy sector, mitigating climate chan ..

50 seconds ago
 Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Ch ..

Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

31 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

31 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan