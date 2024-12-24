Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed a message of happiness and love to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed a message of happiness and love to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of Christmas.

In her message, the CM extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community and said that she equally shares their rejoice in Christmas festivities.

CM Maryam Nawaz remarked that the Christian community in Pakistan has made commendable contributions in the fields of education, health, and development. "I deeply appreciate their sacrifices and hard work, and I pay rich tribute to their invaluable services” she said.

She underscored her government’s dedication to protecting the rights and welfare of minorities, stating that the Punjab government is taking significant steps to safeguard minority rights and enhance their well-being.

It is a matter of great pride that Punjab has become a hub of interfaith harmony in Pakistan, she added. Ensuring the welfare of minorities and a better quality of life for them remains a top priority of the Punjab government, she mentioned.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government will soon launch the ‘Minority Card,’ which will provide financial assistance to deserving members of minority communities through NADRA. "In line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, we aim to establish a Pakistan where every religion and community enjoys equal rights and protection” she said.

The CM emphasized that love, tolerance, brotherhood, and religious harmony are the true strengths of the nation, reaffirming her commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity for all communities.