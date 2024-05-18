Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Published May 18, 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a car into a gorge in Kotli Sattian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a car into a gorge in Kotli Sattian.

The chief minister offered condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies for the bereaved family.

