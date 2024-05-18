Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Grieved Over Loss Of Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a car into a gorge in Kotli Sattian.
The chief minister offered condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies for the bereaved family.
