Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over loss of lives in Shahdara electrocution incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of four individuals due to electrocution in Shahdara area of Lahore.

The CM, extending her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear this irreparable loss.

She also directed the relevant authorities to submit an immediate report on the incident.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need to ensure public safety and called for steps to prevent such incidents in the future.