Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hails Banks' Role In Economic Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that banks serve as the backbone of the economy, driving financial stability, facilitating trade, and creating new opportunities for investment

In her message on the International Day of Banks, being celebrated on Wednesday, the CM acknowledged the critical role financial institutions play in the development of economies.

In her message on the International Day of Banks, being celebrated on Wednesday, the CM acknowledged the critical role financial institutions play in the development of economies.

The CM extended heartfelt appreciation to banking professionals, financial experts, and all stakeholders contributing to economic growth and stability. She specifically lauded the contributions of the Bank of Punjab to the province’s development. She noted that the institution has been instrumental in supporting economic initiatives, funding public welfare projects, and fostering entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing reforms in the banking sector, she emphasized that modern practices and technological advancements are being introduced at the Bank of Punjab to align with global standards and meet the evolving needs of the economy.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the Punjab government’s vision of establishing a robust, transparent, and equitable financial system. She stressed that a fair and inclusive financial framework is essential for sustainable economic progress and ensuring equal opportunities for all. She expressed hope that the banking sector will continue to support the province’s journey toward prosperity by creating avenues for innovation, investment, and financial inclusion.

