Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Inaugurates Anti-polio Vaccination Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated anti-polio vaccination drive and administered anti-polio vaccination drops to children at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated anti-polio vaccination drive and administered anti-polio vaccination drops to children at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), here on Monday.
The CM said that children must be given polio vaccine to save them from lifelong disability. She set a target of zero polio in the province.
The CM appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio vaccination drops to their kids. She took a baby named Naira in her lap and loved her, administered her vaccine drops and gave her candies. She also gave gifts of candies to other children after administering them anti-polio vaccine drops.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with polio workers, and appreciated their services.
She had a group photo with them, and advised them to work hard.
Earlier, the CM was briefed by the authorities concerned about the anti-polio app. She was briefed, "During the anti-polio campaign, more than 20 million children will be given polio vaccine." She added anti-polio campaign across Punjab will continue from 28 October to 03 November. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the vaccination campaign will be for 07 days while in other districts, the campaign will continue for 05 days.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also apprised that more than 200,000 polio workers will serve in the anti-polio vaccination campaign. She was briefed that children missing out on vaccines are being tracked through Synergy Evaluation System Application.
Recent Stories
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Commodities rate re-fixed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation5 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday5 minutes ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 45 minutes ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities5 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC16 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..9 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi9 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog9 minutes ago
-
Commodities rate re-fixed4 minutes ago
-
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral coo ..4 minutes ago
-
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Kha ..4 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary24 minutes ago