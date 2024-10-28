Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Inaugurates Anti-polio Vaccination Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated anti-polio vaccination drive and administered anti-polio vaccination drops to children at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated anti-polio vaccination drive and administered anti-polio vaccination drops to children at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), here on Monday.

The CM said that children must be given polio vaccine to save them from lifelong disability. She set a target of zero polio in the province.

The CM appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio vaccination drops to their kids. She took a baby named Naira in her lap and loved her, administered her vaccine drops and gave her candies. She also gave gifts of candies to other children after administering them anti-polio vaccine drops.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with polio workers, and appreciated their services.

She had a group photo with them, and advised them to work hard.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the authorities concerned about the anti-polio app. She was briefed, "During the anti-polio campaign, more than 20 million children will be given polio vaccine." She added anti-polio campaign across Punjab will continue from 28 October to 03 November. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the vaccination campaign will be for 07 days while in other districts, the campaign will continue for 05 days.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also apprised that more than 200,000 polio workers will serve in the anti-polio vaccination campaign. She was briefed that children missing out on vaccines are being tracked through Synergy Evaluation System Application.

