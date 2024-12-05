Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilani Park

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the annual exhibition of “Daisy” at Jilani Park here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the annual exhibition of “Daisy” at Jilani Park here on Thursday.

She expressed interest in different types of colourful daisies, and inspected various models decorated with daisies. She took a picture in front of a camel model made of daisies and a flower-laden cart.

The chief minister was briefed by DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo about the daisy exhibition, which will continue for 10 days at Jilani Park. He said, "Around 200 rare and unique varieties of colorful daisies have been placed in the exhibition.” He added, "A light show decorated with electric lights will also be presented every evening.” He highlighted, "Daisies are grown for a year in the PHA nurseries to prepare them for the exhibition.” He noted, "The age of this flower is 15 to 20 days, while this rare flower is on its flower bed in the first week of December.

”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, "Flowers are a symbol of peace and love.” She added, "People from Lahore and other cities must come to see the exhibition of daisies.”

The CM expressed happiness after seeing the beautiful Australian parrots, that started waving in welcoming manner after seeing the guests. She visited different stalls at Jilani Park, and ordered to provide food items at concessional rates.

CM Maryam Nawaz also inaugurated the PHA Commercial Nursery. She inspected the nursery, and reviewed various plants available there. She expressed interest in “Peace Lily” and ‘air plant’, and was presented with “Pomegranate and Bonsai” plants. She was also shown local olive plants, and rode in an electric cart along with other guests.