Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Inspects Proposed Site For Cancer Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the site of proposed cancer hospital near Valencia Town here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the site of proposed cancer hospital near Valencia Town here on Monday.

She said that Punjab's first cancer hospital would provide free

cancer treatment to patients.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase

within a year; hiring top specialists from across the globe and establishing

a hotel for the attendants.

The cancer hospital would bring in the best doctors and the latest

machinery for the treatment of patients, she added.

Former senator Pervez Rasheed, parliamentarians including Kh Salman

Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq, Dr Adnan and chief secretary, SMBR,

secretary C&W, secretary cooperatives, commissioner, DC Lahore and

others were also present.

