Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Labels PTI As Terrorist Group

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "Everything I’ve said over the years has been proven true today for all to see: PTI is not a political party — neither has it ever been, nor will it ever be"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "Everything I’ve said over the years has been proven true today for all to see: PTI is not a political party — neither has it ever been, nor will it ever be.

"

In her statement on social networking website ‘X’, the chief minister added, "It is a terrorist group that consistently attacks its own country. The state must treat them as it would any other terrorist; otherwise, it may soon be too late."

She said PTI's sole aim was to set the country on fire. "It does not deserve any concession or leniency. Its 'army' includes terrorists trained on the front lines, who are being used to attack police and the state. Which country can afford it," she questioned.

