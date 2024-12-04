Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Launches Honahar Scholarship
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday reached Punjab University to formally inaugurate Honahar Scholarship Scheme by distributing cheques among talented students
She also launched the e-portal of Honahar Scholarship, through which recipients of Honahar Scholarships will be able to receive their scholarships.
The launching ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. A group of musical society of GC University presented national anthem and ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal.’ The CM showed affection for the students of GCU.
A smart and well-dressed police contingent presented guard of honor to the recipients of Honahar (meritorious) scholarship.
Explaining details of the meritorious scholarship scheme, Secretary Higher education Dr. Farrukh Naveed said for the first time, students from 15 private universities of Pakistan will be awarded scholarships, adding that position holders of matriculation and intermediate exams will also be able to get scholarships.
A student of B. Pharmacy Hamna Maqsood, a recipient of meritorious scholarship, thanked the chief minister on behalf of the students.
