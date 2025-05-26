Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches insulin card for diabetic children

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a pioneering initiative, the “CM Insulin for Diabetes” program, aimed at supporting children diagnosed with Type-I congenital diabetes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a pioneering initiative, the “CM Insulin for Diabetes” program, aimed at supporting children diagnosed with Type-I congenital diabetes.

As part of the initiative, she formally inaugurated the ‘CM Insulin Card’ scheme, which will ensure the free delivery of insulin and related medical supplies directly to the homes of affected children.

In a symbolic and compassionate gesture, the CM personally delivered insulin cards to several young patients. Accompanied by Pakistan Post riders, she visited the home of Wasay Adnan, a resident of Sabzazar Q-Block, and presented him with the insulin card. She also visited Zainab Waheed and Zain Shahzad in Jamil Town to hand over their insulin cards.

In addition to the cards, the CM also provided insulin, glucometers, blood sugar testing strips, and needles to the children. She expressed affection for the young patients, warmly greeting their families and embracing Wasay Adnan’s grandmother. Deeply moved by Wasay’s condition, being the youngest of three siblings and diabetic since birth, she promised to gift him a car. She also spent time speaking with Zainab and showing her affection.

CM Maryam Nawaz also issued instructions for Zain Shahzad’s eye check-up and treatment. Her visits drew large crowds, with residents gathering on rooftops and in the streets to welcome her. Young girls showered her with flower petals, and she obliged their requests for selfies.

Elderly women prayed for her success and well-being.

Speaking to families, the CM expressed her concern for children’s health, saying, “I understand the pain and anxiety families go through when their child has diabetes. This free insulin program is a response to the heartfelt appeals of struggling parents and the urgent needs of their children.” She emphasized that under the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ vision, the government is committed to reaching every child in need of essential medicines. “For the first time, children are receiving not just insulin but glucometers and testing strips as well. Children are the future of our nation, and we are dedicating all possible resources to their care,” she stated. She also raised concern over the alarming increase in diabetes among children.

Earlier, during a briefing, the CM was informed that in the first phase of the program, 1,500 children will receive free insulin at their doorsteps. Using a specialized mobile app, Pakistan Post riders will scan and verify the CM Insulin Cards before delivering the insulin.

The briefing further noted that under the Pakistan Post’s Cold Chain System, riders will deliver a three-month supply of insulin directly to the homes of children with Type-I diabetes. Enrolled children will be required to undergo quarterly medical check-ups at designated hospitals.

Eligible children can register for the program at NCD Clinics, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, or via the Healthline app (1033). Regular follow-ups at district or tehsil-level health facilities are mandatory to continue receiving support.