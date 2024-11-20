Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Message On World Children’s Day
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that it is foremost responsibility for everyone to ensure the provision of education, health, and protection to innocent children for their bright and excellent future.
In her message on World Children's Day, the CM said, “Children are a special gift of Allah Almighty, there is nothing more beautiful in the world than their smile.”
The CM added that the state is like a mother, and there can be no compromise on the health, education, protection, and development of children. She mentioned that the Punjab government has launched the ‘School Nutrition Program’ to protect children from stunted growth and malnutrition. The ‘Early Childhood School System’ will focus on the mental and intellectual development of children.
Additionally, the ‘Virtual Centre for Child Safety’ has been launched for their protection, she added.
She further stated that children with diabetes will receive free insulin at home through the Chief Minister Insulin Program, and children will be safeguarded from fatal diseases through the vaccination program. Pakistan's first government autism school is being built to cater to the special needs of differently-abled children. She emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy is in place regarding any form of cruelty, abuse, or child labor. She pledged that every child should remain safe, healthy, and educated, and that the Punjab government would ensure the protection of children's rights at any cost.
