Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets civil service training programme delegation from Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a delegation of officers of the 7th Civil Service Training Programme of Sindh, here on Wednesday.

The CM highlighted her administration’s achievements and ongoing efforts. She said that Rs 45 billion in relief had been provided for electricity bills, noting that more could have been offered if additional funds were available. Emphasising the principle of using public money to benefit the public, she expressed her desire for similar relief for Sindh.

The CM stressed the importance of emulating successful practices from other provinces and encouraged Sindh to adopt beneficial initiatives from Punjab. She praised the efforts of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for connecting provinces through motorway construction and reiterated that CPEC benefits the entire country.

Discussing reforms, she acknowledged that change takes time but emphasised the need for persistent efforts. She pointed out that digitization is key to eradicating corruption and improving accessibility to government services.

She also addressed issues in education, noting reforms to address ghost schools and teachers, and announced plans to extend the panic button system across Punjab.

On infrastructure and sanitation, she commended the progress in improving cleanliness and addressing encroachments. She mentioned that Punjab now has the highest bread production in Pakistan due to recent changes in wheat procurement policies.

She urged officials to actively visit and assess problems in various sectors, stressing that personal change is necessary for progress.

The provincial officers under the training of Sindh government appreciated the visionary and innovative ideas of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and gave her a standing ovation.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Dr. Usman Anwar, and other officials also attended the meeting.