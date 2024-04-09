Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Message On Punjab Tax Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the purpose of celebrating Tax Day is to create awareness among people regarding tax payment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the purpose of celebrating Tax Day is to create awareness among people regarding tax payment.

In her message on Punjab Tax Day, the CM said tax is a public trust and paying taxes is the responsibility of every citizen while spending transparently is the duty of government.

The CM explained that the resources obtained from taxes are spent on providing education, health and other basic facilities to people, adding that all resources of the government are transparently being spent on the welfare of people. More work is needed at all levels to promote tax culture in Punjab, she expressed.

