Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Message On World Cancer Day

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 09:35 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that Pakistan’s first government-funded cancer treatment hospital is under construction in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that Pakistan’s first government-funded cancer treatment hospital is under construction in Lahore. The Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will provide free treatment to all patients, regardless of the stage of their illness.

In her message on World Cancer Day, the chief minister emphasized the critical need for public awareness regarding cancer diagnosis and treatment. “The cancer mortality rate in Pakistan is alarming, but it is a curable disease, and prevention is possible with proper precautions,” she said.

The CM urged everyone to actively promote awareness of cancer symptoms and prevention methods.

“Losing my mother to cancer was a deep personal loss, and I understand how difficult it is for ordinary people to afford the high cost of cancer treatment. The state is committed to supporting these patients,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the role of lifestyle choices in cancer prevention, stressing that avoiding drugs and cigarettes is crucial. She called for free cancer treatment facilities to be made available in every district across Punjab and emphasized the importance of raising awareness about environmental factors, like air and water pollution, which can contribute to cancer.

