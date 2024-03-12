Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Offers Condolences

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of a building in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of a building in Multan.

The CM offered condolences and prayed for the higher ranks of the souls.

The chief minister also expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family, and sought an immediate report from the Multan Commissioner in this regard.

