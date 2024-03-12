Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Offers Condolences
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of a building in Multan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of a building in Multan.
The CM offered condolences and prayed for the higher ranks of the souls.
The chief minister also expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family, and sought an immediate report from the Multan Commissioner in this regard.
Recent Stories
CM's initiatives reviewed
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media
Man arrested after DPO takes notice
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities
LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days
Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools
President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid
LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's initiatives reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed15 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items15 minutes ago
-
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media15 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after DPO takes notice10 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan10 minutes ago
-
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities11 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days11 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools11 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid10 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
Minister commends PEF’s commitment to quality education10 minutes ago