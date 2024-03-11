Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installments for low-income groups

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on 100,000 houses project here on Monday, the CM ordered measures to lower the overall cost of housing.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized her commitment to ensuring no citizen in Punjab remains homeless. She stated that every citizen should have their own house, aligning with the government's manifesto of providing affordable housing for all.

During the meeting, the Secretary Housing highlighted issues related to the scheme for low-income individuals.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rasheed, Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG PHA, Project Director of Punjab Affordable Housing Program, and other officials attended the meeting.