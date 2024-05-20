Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Early Completion Of Forensic Training Lab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Headquarters, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024)

The CM received a detailed briefing on its various activities. She directed to link forensic training lab with universities. Training and internship will be offered to the students studying in forensic sciences in private and public sector universities, she added.

The CM gave in principle approval to centralize departmental lab under Punjab Agriculture, food & Drug Authority (PAFDA), and directed for the early completion and activation of PAFDA project. She also directed to activate evidence center in DG Khan.

The CM inspected the automated fingerprint system, the automated ballistic system for identification of arms and ammunition, and genetic analyzer machine.

She was also briefed about the procedure of polygraph examination, and chromosome marking method in DNA Serology.

The Chief Minister was briefed that Punjab Forensic Science Agency is providing services all over Pakistan. It is monitoring the crime scene through satellite station, and is conducting 14-discipline forensic tests.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officers concerned were also present.

