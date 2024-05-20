- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Training Lab
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Early Completion Of Forensic Training Lab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Headquarters, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Headquarters, here on Monday.
The CM received a detailed briefing on its various activities. She directed to link forensic training lab with universities. Training and internship will be offered to the students studying in forensic sciences in private and public sector universities, she added.
The CM gave in principle approval to centralize departmental lab under Punjab Agriculture, food & Drug Authority (PAFDA), and directed for the early completion and activation of PAFDA project. She also directed to activate evidence center in DG Khan.
The CM inspected the automated fingerprint system, the automated ballistic system for identification of arms and ammunition, and genetic analyzer machine.
She was also briefed about the procedure of polygraph examination, and chromosome marking method in DNA Serology.
The Chief Minister was briefed that Punjab Forensic Science Agency is providing services all over Pakistan. It is monitoring the crime scene through satellite station, and is conducting 14-discipline forensic tests.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officers concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death
PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions
Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai
Court awards four year punishment in drug case
Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective ..
Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities
National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi
Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25
Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death2 minutes ago
-
Court awards four year punishment in drug case2 minutes ago
-
Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective responsibility: Fais ..2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities2 minutes ago
-
National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi2 minutes ago
-
Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 2517 minutes ago
-
Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP17 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed24 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily24 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President25 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek25 minutes ago