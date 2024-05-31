Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at public places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the 'World No Tobacco Day', directed the departments and authorities concerned on Friday to ensure implementation of the ban on smoking at public places strictly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the 'World No Tobacco Day', directed the departments and authorities concerned on Friday to ensure implementation of the ban on smoking at public places strictly.

She said the use of tobacco could be fatal for human health.

The chief minister noted with concern that "more than 250,000 deaths are caused due to smoking every year in Pakistan. It is really a matter of grave concern.”

Maryam Nawaz said, "Smoking is also a major cause of heart attack in young people. Parents should be vigilant to preventing their children from adopting the habit of smoking.”