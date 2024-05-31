Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Ensuring Ban On Smoking At Public Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at public places

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the 'World No Tobacco Day', directed the departments and authorities concerned on Friday to ensure implementation of the ban on smoking at public places strictly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the 'World No Tobacco Day', directed the departments and authorities concerned on Friday to ensure implementation of the ban on smoking at public places strictly.

She said the use of tobacco could be fatal for human health.

The chief minister noted with concern that "more than 250,000 deaths are caused due to smoking every year in Pakistan. It is really a matter of grave concern.”

Maryam Nawaz said, "Smoking is also a major cause of heart attack in young people. Parents should be vigilant to preventing their children from adopting the habit of smoking.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Young From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

6 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

6 minutes ago
 FESCO says no load managements under way in its re ..

FESCO says no load managements under way in its region

6 minutes ago
 Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for imp ..

Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance

6 minutes ago
 Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germ ..

Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany

6 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar

10 minutes ago
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpar ..

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart

54 minutes ago
 Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title de ..

Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive

54 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points

55 minutes ago
 Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death

Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death

55 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May

58 minutes ago
 FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan