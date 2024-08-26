- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Strict Price Controls On Bread, Flour
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting on price control immediately after her return to Lahore from Murree on Monday, reviewed food prices, especially the prices of bread and flour, separately in each district.
The CM directed the authorities to never allow bread to be sold above the fixed price in any city, saying that flour should be supplied to people across the province at controlled rate.
The chief minister was briefed by Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta about the prices of essential commodities in the province. She was also briefed in detail about price control efforts of the administration in different districts.
She was apprised that as per a report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Punjab has the lowest food rates compared to all other provinces.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over price control mechanism in the province, and appreciated the efforts of administrative authorities in this regard.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chairperson Price Control Task Force Salma Butt and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Industry, Secretary Agriculture and other relevant officers were also present.
