Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data centre at Nawaz Sharif IT City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan's first Tier-Four Data Centre will be established at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Presided over a special meeting to review progress being on the CBD Nawaz Sharif IT City project here on Wednesday, she approved in principle the establishment of Tier-Four Data Centre. Pakistan’s institution would establish the first Tier-Four Data Centre in collaboration with China, she added.

It was apprised in the meeting that universities of China, England and other countries will establish their campuses at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Campuses of Tang, Xurt and Baifang Institute of Vocational education would be established at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Buckinghamshire University and Imperial College London are also willing to set up their campuses. Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology University will be set up at the Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with the International Universities.

The chief minister assigned the CBD a target to establish more international university campuses at the Nawaz Sharif IT Centre. She directed all stakeholders to ensure completion of Nawaz Sharif IT City Twin Towers at the earliest.