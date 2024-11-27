- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data centre at Nawaz Sharif ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Establishing Tier-four Data Centre At Nawaz Sharif IT City
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan's first Tier-Four Data Centre will be established at the Nawaz Sharif IT City
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan's first Tier-Four Data Centre will be established at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.
Presided over a special meeting to review progress being on the CBD Nawaz Sharif IT City project here on Wednesday, she approved in principle the establishment of Tier-Four Data Centre. Pakistan’s institution would establish the first Tier-Four Data Centre in collaboration with China, she added.
It was apprised in the meeting that universities of China, England and other countries will establish their campuses at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.
Campuses of Tang, Xurt and Baifang Institute of Vocational education would be established at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.
Buckinghamshire University and Imperial College London are also willing to set up their campuses. Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology University will be set up at the Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with the International Universities.
The chief minister assigned the CBD a target to establish more international university campuses at the Nawaz Sharif IT Centre. She directed all stakeholders to ensure completion of Nawaz Sharif IT City Twin Towers at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo
DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives
Sports festival continues on third consecutive day in Nawabshah
LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO
Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber
PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH
Project launched for capacity building training of QEC
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives35 seconds ago
-
PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma32 seconds ago
-
954 suspects arrested, over 200 vehicles seized; says IGP31 minutes ago
-
PU VC forms committee to improve university affairs41 minutes ago
-
WAPDA chairman reviews construction progress on K-IV Project41 minutes ago
-
City mayor assures steps to provide needed facilities in schools41 minutes ago
-
Plan-II of May 9 successfully thwarted: Marriyum41 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Bilour family over demise of Ilyas Bilour41 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, sister injured in road mishap51 minutes ago
-
All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-3025 minutes ago
-
5 injured in Chichawatni road accident51 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests52 minutes ago