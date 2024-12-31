Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Foolproof Security On New Year’s Eve
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered strict arrangements to ensure safety of the general public during the New Year celebrations. She directed to ensure foolproof security at public places, parks, shopping malls and other places
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered strict arrangements to ensure safety of the general public during the New Year celebrations. She directed to ensure foolproof security at public places, parks, shopping malls and other places.
“The police and administration should prevent all kinds of illegal activities with the cooperation of the general public and prompt action should be taken during occurrence of any suspicious activity”, she added.
She stated that the public should celebrate the New Year as a responsible citizen.
She urged the public to avoid firing and other untoward activities. A strict crackdown will be launched against such elements who are found violating the law as well as endangering precious human lives", she asserted. The CM said that action will be taken against those who fail to implement the SOPs with regard to buying and selling alcohol. The New Year should be started in a safe and peaceful environment. Punjab's journey to development and prosperity will be further strengthened, she maintained.
