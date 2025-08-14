- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Foolproof Security For Urs Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:38 AM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid homage to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) on the commencement of his 982nd Urs celebrations, directing authorities to ensure comprehensive peace and security arrangements during the Urs as well as the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid homage to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) on the commencement of his 982nd Urs celebrations, directing authorities to ensure comprehensive peace and security arrangements during the Urs as well as the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
The CM instructed that all arrangements for the security and facilitation of pilgrims attending the Urs be further improved, with special emphasis on upholding the tradition of warm hospitality.
She directed that facilities for the provision of langar and sabil be expanded to better serve the visitors.
CM Maryam Nawaz also ordered enhanced security and traffic management measures around Data Darbar to ensure smooth access for pilgrims. “The pilgrims visiting the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) are our valued guests. They should not face any inconvenience during their pilgrimage. Providing security and safety to them is our foremost priority,” she added.
