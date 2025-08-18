- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Emergency Measures Amid Cloudburst, Torrential Rain Alerts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 08:38 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all departments concerned to take emergency measures in view of possible cloudbursts and heavy rains across the province
She instructed the PDMA, district administrations, Rescue 1122, police, and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert. Medical staff in hospitals and health centers have also been directed to stay fully prepared to deal with any emergency.
The CM ordered the C&W Department to ensure immediate repair and restoration of rain-affected roads and directed district administrations to remain vigilant round the clock, particularly in Chakwal and other vulnerable areas.
She emphasized strict monitoring of low-lying areas, timely evacuation where necessary, and a complete ban on bathing in rivers and canals. Police have been tasked with patrolling all sensitive areas.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed that traffic flow be restored promptly by removing obstacles from roads damaged by rains. “Cloudbursts and torrential rains are natural calamities. The administration and all institutions have been put on high alert across Punjab. No negligence will be tolerated in protecting the lives and property of citizens,” she asserted.
