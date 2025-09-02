- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Orders Province-wide Celebrations Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) be celebrated across Punjab with full religious fervour and devotion.
In a statement, she said the sacred occasion should be marked in a manner that truly reflects love and reverence for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). She emphasized that special arrangements be made to include the people of flood-affected areas in the festivities by distributing sweets among them in all districts. “Flood-affectees are our brothers and must be made a part of the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH),” she said.
The CM further directed that ‘Naat’ recitations in honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) be presented during school assemblies on Friday, while special Mahaafil-e-Milad be held in universities, colleges, and schools. She said prayers should also be offered for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan and for the well-being of the flood-affected communities.
CM Maryam Nawaz instructed that special sweets be distributed among prisoners in all jails of Punjab on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). She also ordered the decoration and illumination of government buildings across the province on this blessed occasion.
