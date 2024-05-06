Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the police for arresting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the police for arresting

Jordan gang, the biggest narcotics supplier in Lahore and recovering drugs worth

millions of rupees.

The Chief Minister called the police officers in her office on Monday and lauded

their performance.

The Punjab Police achieved this historic success under the special directions

of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and traced the accused with the

help of IT and other modern techniques.

The CM directed the police to continue crackdown against drug barons with the

same spirit.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that Jordan was considered

to be a mysterious and influential drug supply gang in Lahore.

It was told that Marijuana,

ICE, hashish, opium and other drugs were provided in imported packaging.

Drugs in the form of chocolate, toffee etc. were sent from Central Asia, Canada,

Mexico and other countries.

The authorities also apprised the CM Punjab that Muhammad Ayub, operating under

the name of Jordan, was supplying drugs in Pakistan through various sources.

Members of the Jordan gang including Mohammad Ali, Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem,

Samina Iftikhar, Sana and Fatima Zahra were arrested in DHA Phase-6, along with

nine gunmen. The accused were supplying drugs by contacting the supplier in Pakistan

through fake ID.

The IG Police, CCPO, Additional Secretary Law and Order, SSP and other officials

were also present on the occasion.