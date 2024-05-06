Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Praises Police For Busting Jordan Gang
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the police for arresting
Jordan gang, the biggest narcotics supplier in Lahore and recovering drugs worth
millions of rupees.
The Chief Minister called the police officers in her office on Monday and lauded
their performance.
The Punjab Police achieved this historic success under the special directions
of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and traced the accused with the
help of IT and other modern techniques.
The CM directed the police to continue crackdown against drug barons with the
same spirit.
Earlier, the CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that Jordan was considered
to be a mysterious and influential drug supply gang in Lahore.
It was told that Marijuana,
ICE, hashish, opium and other drugs were provided in imported packaging.
Drugs in the form of chocolate, toffee etc. were sent from Central Asia, Canada,
Mexico and other countries.
The authorities also apprised the CM Punjab that Muhammad Ayub, operating under
the name of Jordan, was supplying drugs in Pakistan through various sources.
Members of the Jordan gang including Mohammad Ali, Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem,
Samina Iftikhar, Sana and Fatima Zahra were arrested in DHA Phase-6, along with
nine gunmen. The accused were supplying drugs by contacting the supplier in Pakistan
through fake ID.
The IG Police, CCPO, Additional Secretary Law and Order, SSP and other officials
were also present on the occasion.
