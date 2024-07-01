Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rainwater drainage

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the officers and staff of the district administration, WASA, and other institutions in Lahore for their efficient work in draining the rainwater from Gaddafi Stadium in just three and a half hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024)

CM’s action to get rainwater drained increased speed of public service of Punjab administration. In three and a half hours, the water in Gaddafi Stadium was drained completely.

The CM visited Gaddafi Stadium at 3:27 PM, and directed the Lahore administration to immediately drain water from there, besides providing additional water pumps.

The mission of complete drainage of water from Gaddafi Stadium was completed at 6:57 PM.

Appreciating the filed staff, the CM said, “You are setting a new record of public service every day, well done team, well done.” It is hoped that the administration of the entire Punjab will serve the people with the same spirit and give relief to the people. “Not only Lahore, I am monitoring the entire Punjab” she said.