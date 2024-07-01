Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Praises Field Staff For Efficient Rainwater Drainage

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rainwater drainage

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the officers and staff of the district administration, WASA, and other institutions in Lahore for their efficient work in draining the rainwater from Gaddafi Stadium in just three and a half hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the officers and staff of the district administration, WASA, and other institutions in Lahore for their efficient work in draining the rainwater from Gaddafi Stadium in just three and a half hours.

CM’s action to get rainwater drained increased speed of public service of Punjab administration. In three and a half hours, the water in Gaddafi Stadium was drained completely.

The CM visited Gaddafi Stadium at 3:27 PM, and directed the Lahore administration to immediately drain water from there, besides providing additional water pumps.

The mission of complete drainage of water from Gaddafi Stadium was completed at 6:57 PM.

Appreciating the filed staff, the CM said, “You are setting a new record of public service every day, well done team, well done.” It is hoped that the administration of the entire Punjab will serve the people with the same spirit and give relief to the people. “Not only Lahore, I am monitoring the entire Punjab” she said.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Same From

Recent Stories

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

1 minute ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

2 minutes ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

19 seconds ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

20 seconds ago
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

22 seconds ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

23 seconds ago
 CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli ..

CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..

25 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

40 minutes ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

39 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years ..

Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan