- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rainwater drainage
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Praises Field Staff For Efficient Rainwater Drainage
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the officers and staff of the district administration, WASA, and other institutions in Lahore for their efficient work in draining the rainwater from Gaddafi Stadium in just three and a half hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the officers and staff of the district administration, WASA, and other institutions in Lahore for their efficient work in draining the rainwater from Gaddafi Stadium in just three and a half hours.
CM’s action to get rainwater drained increased speed of public service of Punjab administration. In three and a half hours, the water in Gaddafi Stadium was drained completely.
The CM visited Gaddafi Stadium at 3:27 PM, and directed the Lahore administration to immediately drain water from there, besides providing additional water pumps.
The mission of complete drainage of water from Gaddafi Stadium was completed at 6:57 PM.
Appreciating the filed staff, the CM said, “You are setting a new record of public service every day, well done team, well done.” It is hoped that the administration of the entire Punjab will serve the people with the same spirit and give relief to the people. “Not only Lahore, I am monitoring the entire Punjab” she said.
Recent Stories
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister1 minute ago
-
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman19 seconds ago
-
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion20 seconds ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian22 seconds ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed ..40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest gutka seller39 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence39 minutes ago
-
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk39 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition35 minutes ago
-
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bugti35 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric35 minutes ago